COURT THROWS OUT BID TO REVERSE BALLOT BAN, SLAMS FGM FOR ‘DENYING VOTERS’

GEORGETOWN – A political challenger’s dramatic attempt to legally force its way onto the ballot has been summarily dismissed by the Court of Appeal, which ruled that it has no jurisdiction to hear the case. The decision against the Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) not only ends the party’s legal bid but carries a hefty fine and a blistering critique from the bench.

​Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary Justice Roxane George was unequivocal in the ruling, stating that the FGM’s application “had no merit.” The court found that the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) acted lawfully under both Article 160 of the Constitution and the Representation of the People Act (ROPA) when it excluded the FGM from certain ballots in the 2025 general and regional elections.​

In a sensational rebuke, the Court directly blamed the FGM itself for its predicament. Justice George pointedly noted that it was the political party that effectively “denied its supporters the right to vote” by failing to field candidates in the requisite constituencies, thus making the party’s claim against GECOM void.

​The FGM’s case was entirely dismissed. Adding insult to injury, the court ordered the FGM to pay a total of $1 million in costs, with $500,000 to be paid to each of the respondents, GECOM and the Attorney General.

The payment is due by November 14, marking a definitive and costly end to the FGM’s legal challenge.

Like this: Like Loading...