7-YEAR-OLD TRIES TO SAVE COUSIN AS 3-YEAR-OLD FEARS DROWNED

HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – A desperate search is underway in Agatash Village, Region Seven, for three-year-old Keron Atkinson, who is feared drowned after reportedly getting into difficulty in a waterway on Friday.

Information reaching HGP Nightly News indicates that Keron, who celebrated his third birthday just two weeks ago on September 26, reportedly left his home with his seven-year-old cousin without the knowledge of his guardian.

The two children reportedly made their way to a nearby waterway, where Keron is believed to have ventured into deeper water and began experiencing difficulty.

His seven-year-old cousin reportedly attempted to pull the toddler to safety but was unable to maintain his grip. The child then ran from the area to alert relatives about what had happened.

Family members and other persons subsequently began searching for Keron, but up to the time of this report, he had not been located.

HGP Nightly News understands that Keron’s mother is currently working as a cook in the interior and had left him in the care of a relative.

The area where the child reportedly disappeared is said to be difficult to access on foot, with searchers having to navigate muddy terrain to reach the waterway.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, and information continues to emerge.

HGP Nightly News will provide further updates as they become available.

DEVELOPING STORY.