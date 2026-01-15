US DIPLOMAT REPEATS OFFICIAL STANCE ON ELECTION OF OPPOSITION LEADER, US WILL HAVE TO WORK AROUND MOHAMED’S LEGAL TROUBLES

U.S. Says Mohamed’s Legal Issues Should Not Delay Election of Opposition Leader

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

The United States has reiterated that Guyana’s democratic processes should proceed without delay, even as legal challenges persist for Azruddin Mohamed, the presumptive Leader of the Opposition.

Speaking with reporters on Sunday, Nicole Theriot, the United States Ambassador to Guyana, acknowledged that Mohamed’s ongoing legal battle with U.S. authorities presents complications. However, she stressed that those issues should not prevent Guyana’s Parliament from functioning fully.

Mohamed, leader of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), emerged as the presumptive Opposition Leader after his party secured the majority of seats on the opposition benches in the National Assembly. His elevation, however, comes amid U.S. sanctions imposed in 2024 and an active U.S. extradition request.

The businessman-turned-politician is contesting extradition to face an 11-count indictment in the United States, including allegations of mail and wire fraud, money laundering, and tax evasion. His father is also challenging extradition in relation to the same matter.

Ambassador Theriot clarified that Mohamed’s potential election as Leader of the Opposition does not, in itself, create a legal problem for the United States. She explained that complications would arise only if his parliamentary role required direct financial or contractual dealings with U.S. authorities, and that such issues could be managed if necessary.

More significantly, she emphasised that the will of the Guyanese electorate must be respected and that Parliament cannot properly function without a formally recognised Leader of the Opposition. In her view, democratic continuity and institutional stability must take precedence over unresolved external legal matters.

The call to proceed with the election of an Opposition Leader has been echoed by international partners, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Canada, all of which have urged Guyana to move forward without further delay.

As pressure mounts both locally and internationally, the U.S. position reinforces the view that while legal realities may require accommodation, they should not obstruct the normal operation of Guyana’s democratic institutions.

Like this: Like Loading...