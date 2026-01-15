Thursday, January 15, 2026
HomeNewsUS DIPLOMAT REPEATS OFFICIAL STANCE ON ELECTION OF OPPOSITION LEADER, US WILL...
NewsPolitics

US DIPLOMAT REPEATS OFFICIAL STANCE ON ELECTION OF OPPOSITION LEADER, US WILL HAVE TO WORK AROUND MOHAMED’S LEGAL TROUBLES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
188

U.S. Says Mohamed’s Legal Issues Should Not Delay Election of Opposition Leader

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

The United States has reiterated that Guyana’s democratic processes should proceed without delay, even as legal challenges persist for Azruddin Mohamed, the presumptive Leader of the Opposition.

Speaking with reporters on Sunday, Nicole Theriot, the United States Ambassador to Guyana, acknowledged that Mohamed’s ongoing legal battle with U.S. authorities presents complications. However, she stressed that those issues should not prevent Guyana’s Parliament from functioning fully.

Mohamed, leader of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), emerged as the presumptive Opposition Leader after his party secured the majority of seats on the opposition benches in the National Assembly. His elevation, however, comes amid U.S. sanctions imposed in 2024 and an active U.S. extradition request.

The businessman-turned-politician is contesting extradition to face an 11-count indictment in the United States, including allegations of mail and wire fraud, money laundering, and tax evasion. His father is also challenging extradition in relation to the same matter.

Ambassador Theriot clarified that Mohamed’s potential election as Leader of the Opposition does not, in itself, create a legal problem for the United States. She explained that complications would arise only if his parliamentary role required direct financial or contractual dealings with U.S. authorities, and that such issues could be managed if necessary.

More significantly, she emphasised that the will of the Guyanese electorate must be respected and that Parliament cannot properly function without a formally recognised Leader of the Opposition. In her view, democratic continuity and institutional stability must take precedence over unresolved external legal matters.

The call to proceed with the election of an Opposition Leader has been echoed by international partners, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Canada, all of which have urged Guyana to move forward without further delay.

As pressure mounts both locally and internationally, the U.S. position reinforces the view that while legal realities may require accommodation, they should not obstruct the normal operation of Guyana’s democratic institutions.

Previous article
BREAK-INS PLAGUING MON REPOS MARKET, VENDORS CRYING FOR JUSTICE
Next article
PRESIDENT BRUSHES ASIDE ALLEGATIONS THAT HIS GOV’T IS DELAYING THE SWEARING IN OF THE OPPOSITION LEADER
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

ROAD SAFETY COUNCIL CALLS FOR E-BIKES TO BE BANNED FROM PUBLIC...

PRESIDENT DAVID GRANGER LEAVES FOR CUBA