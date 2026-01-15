BREAK-INS PLAGUING MON REPOS MARKET, VENDORS CRYING FOR JUSTICE

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News |

Vendors operating at the Mon Repos Market are voicing growing frustration and fear following a series of break-ins that have left stalls damaged and goods stolen, despite the facility being secured with heavy grill gates and overnight security.

Several vendors told Nightly News that the most recent incidents occurred within days of each other, raising serious concerns about security arrangements at the market and the apparent lack of response from local authorities.

Vendor Andreia Maison said she arrived at her stall on Wednesday morning to discover it had been broken into, suffering losses estimated at more than $100,000. She noted that this was not the first time her stall had been targeted and described her frustration with what she called continued inaction by the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) and market management.

Maison claimed repeated attempts to report the matter to market officials and the NDC were unsuccessful, adding that promised visits and follow-ups never materialised. As a result, she said she is now refusing to pay market fees until the matter is addressed and proper security measures are put in place.

Another vendor, Nazeem Ally, reported that his stall was broken into three times within a six-day period. He estimated his losses from the most recent incident at over $300,000 in goods. Ali questioned how such breaches could occur when the market gates are reportedly locked from the inside and security personnel are present overnight.

Other vendors echoed similar concerns, expressing fear that their livelihoods are at risk. One vendor said the market is their sole source of income and described the repeated break-ins as devastating. Another questioned the effectiveness of the market guards, arguing that if the facility is properly secured, intruders should not be able to gain access.

Vendors also complained that while they are consistently approached for rent payments, their concerns about security and theft are not being taken seriously. Several said the situation has left them feeling abandoned and without justice.

Efforts by Nightly News to contact the Chairman of the Mon Repos Neighbourhood Democratic Council, Harid Tilku, were unsuccessful up to the time of this report.

Vendors are now calling for an urgent investigation into the break-ins, improved security measures, and accountability from market authorities to ensure their safety and protect their livelihoods.

