ALLEGED MOBIL GAS STATION BOMBING MASTERMIND CHANGES POSITION IN CASE

Mastermind in Mobil Gas Station Bombing Volte-Faces on Guilty Plea After DPP Pursues Co-Accused

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – In a dramatic courtroom reversal, the self-confessed mastermind behind the deadly Mobil gas station bombing has completely retracted his willingness to plead guilty. The sudden turnabout occurred on Wednesday after state prosecutors rejected his demands to release his co-defendants, choosing instead to move forward with capital offenses against the entire group.

Venezuelan national Daniel Alexander Ramirez Poedemo appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where his defense team unexpectedly informed the bench that he would no longer enter a formal plea.

Following his arrest for the devastating October 26, 2025, bomb attack at the Mobil fuel station on Regent and King Streets, Poedemo had initially confessed to orchestrating the plot. In subsequent hearings, he attempted to shield his associates by taking absolute responsibility, repeatedly insisting to investigators and the court that he acted entirely alone. He had explicitly urged the judiciary to withdraw all charges against his co-accused, implying his guilty plea was contingent on their release.

However, the legal landscape shifted on Wednesday when the court was formally notified that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had issued definitive instructions to proceed with full criminal trials against the remaining defendants. Upon learning that his confession would not insulate his associates from prosecution, Poedemo immediately withdrew his cooperative stance.

With the mastermind’s deal effectively off the table, Poedemo remains jointly indicted on charges of murder, terrorism, and conspiracy alongside three co-defendants:

Alexander Bettencourt

Johnny Boodram

Krystal La Cruz

The group’s ranks were slightly thinned in April after defense attorneys successfully argued that the state’s initial depositions lacked physical evidence connecting all parties. Acting on those applications, the court upheld no-case submissions in favor of Ramesh Pramdeo and Wayne Correia, resulting in their immediate release.

The fatal explosion sent shockwaves across the country, heavily damaging commercial properties in downtown Georgetown and claiming the innocent life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne. Several of the child’s relatives, alongside multiple state education workers, suffered severe burns and traumatic injuries during the evening blast.

The act of violence triggered an immediate national security response, with the Ministry of Home Affairs initially indicating that the state would aggressively pursue the maximum statutory penalty under counter-terrorism laws. Due to the foreign nationalities of several key suspects, international partners were quietly consulted during the forensic and trace-evidence assembly phases.

Following Wednesday’s procedural collapse, Acting Chief Magistrate McGusty adjourned the matter to June 8, 2026. The court is slated to initiate formal paper committal proceedings on that date, effectively determining if the prosecution’s baseline evidence is robust enough to bind the remaining four accused over for trial in the High Court of Supreme Judicature.