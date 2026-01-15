Thursday, January 15, 2026
PRESIDENT BRUSHES ASIDE ALLEGATIONS THAT HIS GOV’T IS DELAYING THE SWEARING IN OF THE OPPOSITION LEADER

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

President Irfaan Ali has dismissed allegations that his administration is deliberately delaying the election and swearing-in of a substantive Leader of the Opposition, insisting that the matter lies squarely within the remit of the opposition and Parliament, not the executive.

Speaking to media operatives over the weekend, President Ali said his government remains focused on what he described as more pressing national priorities, including preparations for the 2026 National Budget and the implementation of his administration’s five-year development agenda.

The Head of State rejected suggestions that the government has any role in determining the timing or outcome of the opposition’s internal leadership processes, maintaining that such claims are unfounded and politically motivated.

According to the President, the responsibility for selecting an Opposition Leader rests entirely with opposition members in the National Assembly of Guyana, and once the constitutional requirements are met, the process will proceed as it naturally should.

Ali further noted that his administration is concentrating on governance and policy delivery, outlining that the upcoming budget and long-term development plans are central to advancing economic growth, social programmes, and national infrastructure.

The issue of the delayed election of an Opposition Leader has attracted local and international attention in recent weeks, with opposition figures and external partners urging that the matter be resolved to allow Parliament to function fully. However, President Ali reiterated that his government has neither obstructed nor interfered in the process.

As the political debate continues, the President’s comments signal the government’s position that it will remain focused on its legislative and development agenda, while leaving matters of opposition leadership to be resolved internally.

