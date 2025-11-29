Sunday, November 30, 2025
UPDATE – ENTERTAINER ONE STEP CLOSER TO JUSTICE AMID VIN AND LUXURY CAR DUTY EVASION SCHEME

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

A young entertainer who fell victim to what authorities describe as a sophisticated luxury-car duty-evasion and VIN-tampering racket is now one step closer to justice, following swift action by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Entertainer Ruiz Young, whose case was first highlighted by HGP Nightly News, said GRA investigators contacted him directly, inspected his vehicle, and confirmed that both the engine number and Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) had been tampered with.

He told Nightly News that after bringing the vehicle in for a detailed assessment, mechanics—working alongside GRA officials—discovered that the serial number on the engine was deliberately removed.

Young said he initially believed he had purchased a legitimate vehicle, but later noticed glaring inconsistencies.
The chassis markings did not match the registration documents, and the VIN plate appeared to have been altered.

As explosive audio recordings continue to circulate, allegedly linking a prominent Guyanese auto dealer to a vehicle re-tagging and fraud scheme, Young is calling for a full, transparent investigation.

He is also pushing for stronger consumer protections and tougher enforcement, warning that unsuspecting buyers could unknowingly purchase illegal vehicles—resulting in invalid paperwork, void insurance, and financial loss, with no recourse.

NORTON ROASTS GOV'T OVER FAILURES TO ENFORCE MINING REGULATIONS TO PROMOTE SAFER PRACTICES
GPF ISSUES CLARIFICATION AS DIRECTIVE FROM THE HALLS OF POWER LEAVE TRAFFIC RANKS IN LIMBO.
Hgp Nightly News Staff
