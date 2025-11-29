Sunday, November 30, 2025
News

NORTON ROASTS GOV’T OVER FAILURES TO ENFORCE MINING REGULATIONS TO PROMOTE SAFER PRACTICES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Aubrey Norton, is raising fresh alarm over what he calls the government’s continued failure to enforce mining regulations that protect workers in one of Guyana’s most dangerous sectors.

Speaking to HGP Nightly News on Friday, Norton said the recent allegations of unsafe conditions at Aurora Gold Mines (AGM)—now operated by Zijing Mining—highlight a crisis long ignored by the administration.

The concerns come after a viral video showed a frustrated underground worker confronting a supervisor about the months-long absence of essential underground safety equipment. Norton says this incident is not isolated but reflects a systemic collapse of oversight.

“THE STATE MUST ACT” — NORTON

Responding to questions about whether operations should be halted until worker safety is guaranteed, Norton said:

“It is the obligation of the government to ensure that there are clear rules and regulations… there is a problem of enforcement.”

He stressed that the Ministry of Labour must ensure compliance across the industry, noting that repeated violations show that proper inspections are either not being done—or are being ignored.

HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS REPORTED

Workers at AGM have complained about:

  • Unsafe underground tunnels
  • Shortage of personal protective equipment
  • Poor and unhygienic accommodation
  • Inconsistent wages
  • Alleged discriminatory treatment against local workers
  • Favouritism toward foreign employees

Norton said that these issues fall “squarely at the feet of the state.”

“When the state is corrupt, it cannot administer the law effectively… unless we deal with the corruption in the system, it will be very difficult to enforce the law.”

A HISTORY OF DEADLY MINING FAILURES

Guyana’s mining sector has seen:

  • Fatal pit collapses
  • Serious accidents
  • Environmental violations
  • Longstanding claims of bribery and weak oversight

Norton is now demanding:

  • A full independent investigation into AGM and its subcontractors
  • A national mining safety audit
  • Stricter enforcement of mining safety laws

SOLOMON ALSO WEIGHS IN

Earlier this week, APNU’s Shadow Minister of Public Service and Natural Resources, Sharma Solomon, condemned the government for what he described as a deepening crisis at Aurora Goldfield.

Solomon said the administration only reacts after public outrage, leaving workers feeling “vulnerable and unheard.”

His call followed the widely viewed video showing the underground worker pleading for basic safety gear after months of delays.

WORKERS’ LIVES “MUST NOT BE SACRIFICED”

Norton concluded that national development cannot come at the cost of workers’ safety:

“Workers must no longer risk their lives due to unsafe practices.”

Hgp Nightly News Staff
