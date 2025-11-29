GPF ISSUES CLARIFICATION AS DIRECTIVE FROM THE HALLS OF POWER LEAVE TRAFFIC RANKS IN LIMBO.

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

Traffic ranks across Guyana were thrown into confusion on Friday morning after receiving a directive—purportedly from high-level authorities—ordering them to immediately cease all window-tint enforcement exercises. Hours later, the order was contradicted, prompting the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to issue a public clarification.

According to reports, divisional heads were instructed to desist “with immediate effect” from conducting tint checks, with the message reportedly marked for strict compliance. However, Minister of Home Affairs Hon. Oneidge Walrond swiftly dismissed the circulating directive, calling it “malicious and misleading,” while noting that an official policy announcement on tint enforcement will be issued in the coming days.

In response to the public confusion, the GPF released a statement firmly denying that any such order was issued by the Force.

“The GPF categorically refutes these claims as no such directive has been issued at any level of command.”

The Force reminded all ranks that motorists are still required to comply with the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, which regulates the extraction and use of motor-vehicle window tints. Enforcement, it emphasized, must continue in keeping with standard operational protocols.

The contradictory nature of the morning’s events now raises questions about the origin of the initial message that reached traffic command.

The GPF further cautioned that the circulation of unverified statements constitutes public mischief, with the potential to erode confidence in law enforcement and disrupt public order. Citizens were urged to rely solely on official communication channels for accurate updates.

