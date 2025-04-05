UNITED STATES IS NOT YOUR FRIEND, GHK LALL SAYS AS GUYANA FACES 38 % TARIFFS

By Antonio Dey | HGPTV Nightly News

A former chartered financial analyst suggests that the United States Government’s abrupt 38% tariff on goods exported from Guyana may be more than just an economic measure—it could be a geopolitical signal to pressure the country to reconsider its growing ties with China.

The analyst, who spoke anonymously, believes the tariff could serve as a strategic warning to the Ali-led administration, urging it to distance itself from Chinese partnerships in key infrastructure, technology, and energy sectors.

In recent years, Guyana has welcomed major Chinese investment in roadworks, housing, and the construction of the new Demerara Harbour Bridge, raising eyebrows among Western powers about the nation’s diplomatic leanings.

But the big question remains: Will the Government of Guyana shift its position?

So far, President Irfaan Ali and his Cabinet have not indicated any intention to pivot away from existing bilateral agreements with China. Government officials continue to stress that Guyana remains open to investment from all partners, provided it aligns with the country’s development goals and sovereignty.

As tensions quietly brew beneath the surface of international diplomacy, all eyes are now on how the government will respond—if at all—to the mounting economic and political pressure.

