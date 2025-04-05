ACCIDENT VICTIM ON REMAND FOLLOWING COURT DATE IN JANUARY – GIRLFRIEND IS PLEADING FOR JUSTICE

By Dacia Richards | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

The girlfriend of an accident victim is demanding justice and fairness after her injured partner was remanded to prison following his recent court appearance.

According to the woman, her boyfriend, who was also hospitalized following the accident, appeared in court still recovering from his injuries, only to be remanded instead of being granted bail. Given the circumstances surrounding the case, she described the decision as heartless and unjust.

“He’s the one who’s been suffering—he nearly lost his life, and now he’s in jail?” she said tearfully outside the courthouse.

The family is now calling on authorities to review the matter and consider the full context, including his medical condition and the details of the incident.

The case has sparked a broader public conversation about how accident-related charges are handled and whether sufficient discretion is being applied when victims are also accused.

