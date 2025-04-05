Saturday, April 5, 2025
GUYANA GOVERNMENT TO PETITION US FOR LOWER TARIFFS, VP JAGDEO SAYS ‘GOOD GROUNDS’ EXIST

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Travis Chase | HGPTV Newsroom

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo says Guyana has sufficient grounds to formally petition the United States for a review and possible reduction of the recently announced tariffs imposed on goods exported from Guyana.

At a recent press conference, Jagdeo described the new tariffs as concerning and said they could negatively impact local exporters and trade relations between the two countries.

“We believe the imposition of these tariffs warrants diplomatic engagement and formal petitioning,” Jagdeo stated, adding that Guyana is committed to protecting its trade interests.

While he did not specify which goods are being affected, the Vice President noted that Guyana maintains strong economic and political ties with the United States and is hopeful that the matter can be resolved through constructive dialogue.

Jagdeo emphasized that the government is already assessing the full impact of the tariffs and will take all necessary steps to advocate for the fair treatment of Guyanese exports.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
