Thursday, February 20, 2025
HomeNewsUNITE OIL & GAS INTERNATIONAL EAGER TO PARTNER WITH GUYANA TO EXPAND...
NewsOIL AND GAS

UNITE OIL & GAS INTERNATIONAL EAGER TO PARTNER WITH GUYANA TO EXPAND ITS PETROLEUM INDUSTRY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
32

Houston Energy Companies Expanding to Guyana:

A Houston-based company is targeting Guyana, aiming to establish a strong presence in the country’s rapidly evolving energy sector.

With Guyana’s booming oil and gas industry, the company intends to introduce cutting-edge technology, expertise, and investment to enhance energy efficiency, infrastructure, and sustainability.

This move aligns with Guyana’s push for greater energy security and diversification, particularly as major projects like the Gas-to-Energy initiative continue to unfold. The firm’s expansion will create job opportunities, transfer technical expertise, and support the country’s long-term energy strategy.

Antonio Dey has more on this strategic development.

Previous article
LEGAL TENSIONS FLARE ON DAY TWO OF ELECTION FRAUD TRIAL
Next article
JAGDEO SCOLDS EDGHILL OVER STATE OF ROAD WORKS ON THE EAST BANK CORRIDOR
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

ROAD TO LINK EAST COAST TO EAST BANK ABOUT TO START

Public Procurement Commission to review contracts awarded since August 2020 –...