Thursday, February 20, 2025
JAGDEO SCOLDS EDGHILL OVER STATE OF ROAD WORKS ON THE EAST BANK CORRIDOR

Minister Juan Edghill Under Fire for Road Projects:

In a public rebuke, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Tuesday criticized Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill and his ministry’s handling of ongoing road construction projects along the East Bank Demerara Corridor.

Speaking before hundreds of delegates at the Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo, hosted at the Marriott Hotel, Jagdeo expressed frustration over delays, inefficiencies, and poor project oversight, which have led to significant traffic congestion and setbacks.

The Vice President’s sharp remarks signal mounting concerns over the execution of critical infrastructure projects, urging the Public Works Ministry to improve efficiency and accountability in managing Guyana’s rapidly expanding road network.

As Guyana continues its fast-paced development, pressure is mounting on authorities to deliver timely and well-structured infrastructure upgrades.

Sherwin Belgrave has more on this story.

