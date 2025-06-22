TWO LIVES LOST IN EARLY MORNING CRASH AT WEST COAST BERBICE

BELLE VUE, WEST COAST BERBICE — A quiet Sunday morning was shattered by tragedy when a car crash claimed the lives of two men in Belle Vue Village. The fatal accident happened around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, June 22, along the Belle Vue Public Road.

Dead are 29-year-old Davin Daniels, the driver of the car, and 49-year-old Mark George, a resident of Lot 2 Belle Vue, who was seated at a bus shed when the vehicle crashed into him.

According to police, Daniels, of Hopetown Village, was driving motor car #PAD 9544 at a fast rate of speed heading east on the northern side of the road when he reportedly lost control. The vehicle veered to the southern side, slammed into a roadside vegetable stand, then plowed into a bus shed where George had been sitting on a wooden bench.

The car didn’t stop there. It continued east and collided with a utility pole, which snapped and fell, crushing a nearby wash bay shed.

George was pinned beneath the collapsed structure of the bus shed, while Daniels was trapped inside the mangled vehicle. Both sustained severe head and body injuries. Residents from the area rushed to the scene and managed to pull them from the wreckage. They were taken to Fort Wellington Public Hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival.

Their bodies are now at Bailey’s Funeral Home, where post-mortem examinations are expected to be conducted in the coming days.

The tragedy has left the small community in shock. Neighbours remember George as a friendly and familiar face who often sat at the bus shed in the mornings. Investigators are continuing their work to determine exactly what caused Daniels to lose control.

Like this: Like Loading...