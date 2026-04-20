COURT FREES TWO IN GAS STATION BOMBING CASE, SENDS THIRD TO TRIAL

HGP Nightly News – The high-profile gas station bombing case took a turn on Monday when the court freed two of the accused, while ordering that a third stand trial in the High Court over her alleged role in the deadly attack.

Ramesh Pramdeo, 51, and Wayne Correia, 44, were discharged by Principal Magistrate Alisha George at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court after the court upheld a no-case submission made on their behalf.

Their attorney, Bernard Da Silva, argued that the prosecution had not produced enough evidence to sustain the charges against them, and the court agreed. The outcome was different, however, for 33-year-old Venezuelan national Jennifer Rodrigues, who was committed to stand trial at the High Court for allegedly aiding and abetting the suspected bombers.

Da Silva said that while he condemns the bombing without hesitation, he has consistently maintained that Pramdeo and Correia were innocent. He further argued that both men should never have been placed in the dock, but should instead have been treated as witnesses in the matter.

All three had originally been charged together with aiding and abetting those accused of carrying out the bombing itself. The alleged principal suspects, however, were charged separately.

The case stems from the October 26, 2025 gas station bombing that claimed the life of eight-year-old Soraya Bourne, an attack that horrified the nation and remains one of the most emotionally charged criminal cases now before the courts.

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