OLD WOUNDS; NEW DOUBTS: PNC AND AFC LEADERS SPEAK ABOUT POLITICAL DIVIDE

With just over two months to go before the September 1 elections, signs of strain within the opposition alliance are no longer being kept behind closed doors. Leaders of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) and the Alliance For Change (AFC) are now speaking openly about the breakdown of trust and cooperation that has plagued their coalition for years, casting fresh doubt on whether they can present a united front at the polls.



Speaking on the podcast The Conversation Tea on Sunday, PNCR Leader Aubrey Norton pointed to early signs of division within the coalition, revealing that the AFC had once proposed that each party operate independently in Parliament. Norton said he rejected the idea at the time, warning it would only create further problems.

“I recall when at one time, some people in the AFC made a proposal… for the AFC to have its own component in Parliament and the PNC to have its own component,” Norton said. “I rejected it because I said it will generate problems.”

He noted that AFC’s Khemraj Ramjattan had agreed with his stance at the time, and both men attempted to manage the internal strains. Still, Norton acknowledged the limits of political partnerships.

“Politics, unfortunately, and friendship are two different things,” he said. “There was a lot of scope for us to work things out. But unfortunately, political playing fields are not like that.”

The conversation reflected not just personal history but an ongoing struggle to keep the coalition intact. AFC Leader Nigel Hughes, also a guest on the podcast, made clear that the problem is larger than individual personalities.

“I don’t believe this is a question of personal commitment between Aubrey and I,” Hughes said. “There is a political dynamic, as in the political entities that we represent, that perhaps play a greater role in arriving at a solution.”

Despite public appeals for unity, no firm agreement has been reached on whether the two parties will contest the elections under a single banner. When asked directly whether a coalition is still possible, Norton said the PNCR is open to trying, but the tone was far from optimistic.

Adding to the uncertainty is the movement of key political figures. Three AFC members—Sherod Duncan, Deonarine Ramsaroop, and Juretha Fernandes—have crossed over to APNU. Fernandes is reportedly being considered as the coalition’s candidate for prime minister under a joint APNU-WPA platform.

David Hinds, Leader of the Working People’s Alliance, also appeared on the podcast and signaled a willingness to support a coalition, even if it means deferring to the larger parties. His remarks suggest some appetite for compromise—but whether that will translate into action remains to be seen.

For now, the possibility of a united opposition remains clouded by mistrust, competing visions, and the political realities of rebuilding a coalition that no longer seems to speak with one voice.

Like this: Like Loading...