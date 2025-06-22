Monday, June 23, 2025
BULLETS FLY AFTER CXC HOUSE PARTY—COPS SEARCH FOR GUNMAN IN MERCEDES

By HGPTV
GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Police are investigating a disturbing incident in South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, where gunshots rang out during a social gathering on Saturday night. The event, held at the home of a local businessman, was meant to celebrate the end of CXC exams. Instead, it ended with the recovery of 19 spent 9mm shells and a search for an armed suspect.

The shooting happened around 8:10 p.m. on Sugar Cane Road. According to police reports, an unidentified man discharged a firearm from a moving vehicle—a black Mercedes Benz—before speeding off westward and disappearing from sight. The vehicle’s license plate was not visible, and the identity of the driver remains unknown.

At the time of the incident, several teenagers were gathered at the home of 69-year-old businessman Richard Austin. His 16-year-old son had invited classmates to mark the end of their secondary school exams. Among them was a 15-year-old girl who, according to eyewitnesses, was seen embracing the suspect moments before he drove off and fired the shots into the air.

No one was reported injured, but the loud gunfire left the gathering shaken. Detectives processed the scene and retrieved 19 spent shells. The girl reportedly declined to reveal the identity of the man she was with, and police say they are still working to track down both the suspect and the vehicle involved.

Investigations remain ongoing.

