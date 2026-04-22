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AG NANDLALL SAYS HE WILL ‘EXERCISE RESTRAINT’ AFTER CCJ WARNING

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HGP Nightly News – Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall says he is deliberately limiting what he will say publicly about the Mohamed extradition case after the Caribbean Court of Justice cautioned attorneys on both sides to show restraint in commenting on the matter.

Speaking on Issues in the News, Nandlall said that before the hearing ended, the court “issued an admonition against all counsel, from all sides, that restraint should be exercised in relation to commentary, in respect of the matter.” He added that, “in due adherence to that admonition, I will exercise that restraint,” signalling that he would not go deeply into the arguments presented before the court.

Even so, Nandlall disclosed that the matter filed by Nazar Mohamed and Azruddin Mohamed was heard by the CCJ and involved what he described as “very lengthy arguments, very engaging arguments, very stimulating arguments.” According to him, the court later adjourned the proceedings and reserved its ruling, but did not announce a specific date or time for when that decision will be handed down.

He said, however, that in its closing remarks, the court, through its president, acknowledged that “extradition is a process that requires dispatch,” and indicated that it would take that into account when dealing with the matter. That, Nandlall suggested, points to the court’s awareness of the urgency surrounding the proceedings, even as it considers its final ruling.

While holding back on the substance of the legal submissions because of the warning from the bench, Nandlall did describe the hearing itself as “a very intellectually exhilarating, and stimulating exercise,” particularly as counsel were being argued before and questioned by what he called “the highest court in our land.”

He also noted that members of the public who did not follow the hearing live may still be able to watch it online, saying he understands that the livestream remains available on various platforms, including YouTube and the CCJ’s Facebook page.

Importantly, Nandlall confirmed that the interim stay previously granted by the CCJ has been extended. He said the order stopping the proceedings in the Magistrates’ Court against Nazar Mohamed and Azruddin Mohamed remains in place for now, explaining that this is the type of step a final appellate court would normally take while its ruling is pending.

In the same programme, Nandlall also announced that Guyana’s case against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela at the International Court of Justice is set to begin hearings on Monday, May 4, 2026. He said those hearings are expected to continue each day throughout that week and could spill into the following week if the court deems it necessary.

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