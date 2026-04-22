LONG-STALLED LAW SCHOOL PROJECT NOW ENTERING IMPLEMENTATION STAGE

HGP Nightly News – Guyana’s long-awaited law school is now moving into the implementation stage, with procurement for major design and consultancy services set to begin next week in what officials say is a major breakthrough for a project that has been discussed for more than a decade.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall announced that advertisements inviting bids for critical professional services linked to the project will soon be published by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board. The move signals that the long-discussed facility, which is to be built at the University of Guyana’s Turkeyen campus, is now moving from concept and commitment toward actual implementation.

According to Nandlall, the procurement process will cover a wide range of technical services needed before construction can move ahead in a meaningful way. These include detailed structural and architectural designs, engineering estimates, bills of quantities, tender documents and supervision services for the construction phase. In announcing the next step, the Attorney General said, “This advertising… inviting bids for all of those services will be published next week.”

The development marks one of the clearest signs yet that the law school project is finally gaining real momentum after spending more than a decade in discussion. The establishment of a local law school has long been seen as a critical issue for Guyana, particularly given the country’s continued dependence on limited regional placements for professional legal training after completion of the LLB.

The current administration has repeatedly said it intends to deliver the institution as part of a wider push to expand access to higher education and strengthen the justice system. Earlier this year, Nandlall told the National Assembly that construction of the law school is expected to begin in 2026, with funding already provided for under the national budget.

He also indicated that some groundwork has already been done, including site clearing and other preparatory work. That means the project is no longer only at the stage of policy declaration, but is now beginning to take shape through the technical and procurement steps that must come before physical construction.

Once completed, the law school is expected to operate under the Council of Legal Education, the regional body that oversees Caribbean law schools. That is intended to ensure the institution meets established standards and becomes part of the wider regional framework for professional legal training.

Like this: Like Loading...