MOHAMED EXTRADITION MATTER REMAINS FROZEN PENDING CCJ RULING

HGP Nightly News – The extradition battle involving Nazar Mohamed and Azruddin Mohamed remains in limbo for now, after the Caribbean Court of Justice reserved its ruling in the matter following arguments from both sides.

The regional court heard submissions on Wednesday but did not immediately hand down a decision. Instead, the CCJ said it will deliver its ruling at a later date, leaving one of the country’s most closely watched legal and political matters still unresolved.

For the time being, the court has kept in place the stay that blocks the extradition process against both men. That means the effort to send Nazar Mohamed and his son Azruddin Mohamed to the United States cannot move forward unless and until the CCJ issues a ruling lifting that protection.

The court also used the hearing to caution attorneys on both sides about making public comments on the case, signalling its concern about how the matter is being discussed outside the courtroom while proceedings are still active.

The extradition request was made by the United States Government and is based on indictments filed in a federal court in Southern Florida. Guyanese authorities were asked to move against both Nazar Mohamed and Azruddin Mohamed on the basis of those charges.

The case has taken on added national significance because Azruddin Mohamed has since entered active politics and now serves as Guyana’s Opposition Leader. That development has pushed the matter beyond a legal dispute alone and into the centre of the country’s wider political conversation.

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