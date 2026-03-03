TWO CHILD PROTECTION OFFICERS SUSPENDED AFTER VIDEO SHOWS SCHOOLGIRL BEING DRAGGED

HGP Nightly News – A disturbing video circulating on social media has led to the swift suspension of two officers attached to the Child Protection Agency.

The footage, which quickly drew outrage online, shows a schoolgirl being physically dragged by the two officers, conduct that Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr. Vindhya Persaud described as “appalling.”

“The video was brought to my attention, and immediate action was taken,” Persaud confirmed in a Facebook post.

Both officers have been suspended with immediate effect. Beyond internal disciplinary action, the matter has now been handed over to the Guyana Police Force for further investigation and potential charges.

“They will be held accountable for their conduct, which runs counter to the values and operational procedures of the Child Protection Agency,” the minister stated.

The incident has reignited public concern about how vulnerable children are treated by the very agency tasked with protecting them. The video, widely shared across social media platforms, left many viewers questioning how such conduct could occur without immediate intervention.

Persaud was unequivocal in her response: “Incidents such as this cannot and will not be tolerated.”

The minister reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to child protection, emphasizing that those entrusted with safeguarding children must be held to the highest standard of conduct.

Like this: Like Loading...