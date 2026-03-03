Tuesday, March 3, 2026
HomeArticles"I SAW THEM MOTIONLESS": FATHER'S HEARTBREAKING ACCOUNT OF ARRIVING MOMENTS TOO LATE
ArticlesCrimeNews

“I SAW THEM MOTIONLESS”: FATHER’S HEARTBREAKING ACCOUNT OF ARRIVING MOMENTS TOO LATE

By HGPTV
0
4314

HGP Nightly News – Jason DeCourte cannot shake the image. His daughter and son, nine and ten years old, lying motionless. His own mother trying desperately to wrap them, to hold them, to undo what could not be undone.

It was supposed to be a day of colour and joy. Phagwah. A time when children ask permission to go outside and play, and parents say yes.

“The last I recollect, they asked their mother for permission to go play outside,” DeCourte said, his voice carrying the weight of a man still trapped in disbelief. “Especially since it was Phagwah.”

His wife agreed. The children would go play. They would be fine. It was just outside.

DeCourte stayed behind to finish chores around the yard. When he was done, he decided to ride to Buxton, where Phagwah festivities were underway. He circled around, spent some time away, comfortable in the knowledge that the children were with their mother.

When he returned to where the family was supposed to be, something felt wrong. The mother wasn’t there. The children weren’t there.

He rode home, hoping they had returned. The house was empty. But in the distance, he saw people running toward the backfield. He got on his motorcycle and followed.

What he found will never leave him.

“I see my daughter and son motionless in my mother hand, and she tried to wrap them,” he said, his words catching in his throat.

The children were already out of the water. Bystanders had pulled them from the trench behind the Guyana Water Incorporated pump station at Enterprise—a location DeCourte says neither he nor their mother had any idea they would go to. How they ended up there, what drew them to that specific spot, remains a haunting question.

The ambulance arrived about five minutes after he did. The medical team ran toward the children, desperate to save them. But there was nothing anyone could do.

DeCourte couldn’t bring himself to look closely at what the responders were seeing. “It’s something I couldn’t take, you know, look at,” he said quietly. “I can’t stand up. I can’t look at it. I can’t take it.”

Now he sits in a home that still holds his three other children, trying to process an unimaginable loss. Nine-year-old Tiana, he noted, would have turned ten later this month. Ten-year-old Jadan just celebrated his birthday last month.

Previous article
TWO CHILD PROTECTION OFFICERS SUSPENDED AFTER VIDEO SHOWS SCHOOLGIRL BEING DRAGGED
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

TRAGEDY AT CONSTRUCTION SITE: CUBAN WORKER CRUSHED UNDER COLLAPSING WALL

Labourer shot in back by unidentified masked man in front of...