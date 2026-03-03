Tuesday, March 3, 2026
TRAGEDY IN ENTERPRISE: TWO CHILDREN DROWN AFTER ONE TRIED TO RESCUE THE OTHER

By HGPTV
HGP Nightly News – A day of play turned to tragedy in the Enterprise community on the East Coast Demerara, where two young children drowned after getting into difficulty in a trench.

The heartbreaking incident occurred moments ago in an area identified as “Behind Guyana Water Inc pump station.” According to preliminary information, the two children, a boy and a girl, were swimming in the trench when the girl encountered trouble in the water.

What happened next speaks to the instinct that defines such tragedies: the boy attempted to rescue her.

Residents in the area raised an alarm as soon as they realized what was happening. Frantic efforts were made to retrieve the children from the trench. By the time their bodies were recovered, it was too late.

The community is now in shock, grappling with the sudden and devastating loss of two young lives.

This is a developing story.

