Monday, January 12, 2026
WIN: DEMOCRACY CAN’T RUN ON PAUSE; SPEAKER URGED TO MOVE NOW AS DIPLOMATIC CALLS GROW LOUDER

By HGPTV
HGP Nightly News – With Guyana’s Parliament still not back in session and the country still without an elected Opposition Leader, We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) is now pointing to a growing international chorus and urging that the National Assembly be convened without further delay.

In a statement, WIN welcomed comments from Luca Pierantoni, Head of the European Union delegation in Guyana, who said he expects the National Assembly to reconvene in the coming weeks and that the long-delayed election of a Leader of the Opposition should be addressed once Parliament resumes. Pierantoni said he would be “rather surprised” if Parliament does not sit soon, stressing that the Opposition Leader’s election is central to a democracy that functions.

WIN argued that Pierantoni’s remarks align with conclusions from the EU Election Observation Mission on Guyana’s 2025 General and Regional Elections, which, the party said, underscored the importance of strengthening democratic institutions, respecting constitutional processes, and restoring public confidence. WIN warned that a stalled Parliament runs against those principles and risks widening gaps already flagged by international observers.

The party also referenced repeated public calls from Canada’s High Commissioner to Guyana and Suriname, Sébastien Sigouin, who has urged adherence to constitutional processes and timely movement on an Opposition Leader so Parliament can properly do its work. WIN said the message from Canada reinforces a basic point: democratic accountability depends on an active legislature and a functioning opposition.

WIN further pointed to similar encouragement from U.S. Ambassador Nicole Theriot, who has also stressed the need for Parliament to convene and for an Opposition Leader to be elected so all representatives can carry out their constitutional responsibilities.

WIN is now calling on the Speaker of the National Assembly to act, arguing that continued delays amount to a stalling of democratic process and leave citizens without the full oversight and representation they voted for.

