Thursday, August 14, 2025
TRAGIC HIT-AND-RUN CLAIMS YOUNG MAN’S LIFE ON SUPPLY PUBLIC ROAD

EAST BANK DEMERARA – A young man’s life was cut short in a hit-and-run accident on Wednesday afternoon, leaving family and friends in shock.

Alex Persaud, 23, of Timehri, East Bank Demerara, was struck while walking along the eastern side of the Supply Public Road around 1:30 p.m. According to police reports, Persaud had just exited a motor lorry when he was hit by another truck, GAC 5784, driven by 30-year-old David Ragnauth of Soesdyke Village.

Investigators say the vehicle collided with the front right side of Persaud’s lorry before hitting him. Instead of stopping, Ragnauth allegedly continued southbound, leaving the scene.

Public-spirited citizens rushed to Persaud’s aid, finding him unconscious and severely injured. He was transported to New Diamond Regional Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Authorities later found the truck abandoned and locked in Sarah Johanna. Ragnauth was apprehended around 7:30 p.m. near the Demerara Harbour Bridge overpass and is currently in custody at the Providence Police Station.

Police have confirmed that investigations into the fatal incident are ongoing.

Friends and relatives remember Persaud as a vibrant young man whose life ended far too soon.

