JOURNALISTS FACE VERBAL ATTACKS AND CENSORSHIP, SAYS US REPORT

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Journalists in Guyana continue to navigate a difficult landscape, where legal threats, political pressure, and financial hurdles complicate their work, according to the latest United States Human Rights Report.

The 2024 report notes that while Guyana’s constitution guarantees freedom of expression, including for the press, some reporters still face discrimination and hostile verbal attacks when asking uncomfortable questions. President Irfaan Ali’s administration has also been criticized for monopolizing state-owned media, giving pro-government outlets a clear advantage.

“Even when we’re doing our jobs properly, we’re treated like adversaries,” said a senior journalist familiar with the report. “It’s not always physical intimidation, but the constant pressure, the threats of lawsuits, and the denial of information make it hard to function.”

The report highlights that independent media outlets such as Stabroek News, Kaieteur News, and Guyana Times remain active, but face systemic challenges. Access to government advertising often favors pro-government media, and journalists say officials sometimes ignore requests for public information, creating indirect forms of censorship.

While Guyana climbed four places on the 2025 World Press Freedom Index, now ranking 73rd out of 180 countries, the report points out that press freedom still faces serious limits. Financial struggles, political interference, and social hostility mean independent newsrooms operate under constant pressure.

“Politically, the government hires media workers for state jobs, which weakens private newsrooms,” said another journalist. “Economically, we’re competing with well-funded, government-backed outlets. And socially, while people respect journalists, politicians don’t always — verbal attacks are frequent, and interviews are sometimes refused if they see us as critical.”

Though physical violence against journalists is rare, the report cites incidents like the December 2023 shooting at the car of investigative journalist Travis Chase. Media professionals also face legal intimidation, online bullying, and occasional suspensions, creating an environment where investigative reporting is risky and challenging.

The US report underscores the dual reality: while Guyana protects freedom of speech on paper, journalists working outside pro-government narratives still face threats, harassment, and obstacles that undermine their ability to inform the public.

