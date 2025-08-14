Thursday, August 14, 2025
FORDE: GUYANESE DESERVE "THE WHOLE TRUTH" ON MOHAMEDS AND VENEZUELA CLAIMS
FORDE: GUYANESE DESERVE “THE WHOLE TRUTH” ON MOHAMEDS AND VENEZUELA CLAIMS

By HGPTV
Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde says the government owes the people of Guyana a full and honest explanation about allegations linking two citizens, the Mohammeds, to Venezuela. He warns that if the claims are false, the issue represents not just political mudslinging but a dangerous betrayal of public trust.

The controversy stems from statements by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration suggesting that the Mohammeds either visited Venezuela or applied for Venezuelan visas. Venezuela’s Ambassador has reportedly made related assertions. Forde, however, says these claims must be backed by solid evidence, or withdrawn entirely.

“This is a matter of national consequence,” Forde told reporters, stressing that such allegations, if untrue, amount to “weaponizing patriotism for political gain” at a time when Guyana faces serious threats to its territorial integrity from Venezuela.

He is calling on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to publicly release any visa applications, passport records, flight manifests, or border entry documents that support its position. “These are not unreasonable demands but the minimum standard of accountability owed to the Guyanese people,” he said.

Forde warned that without proof, the situation raises fears of a calculated attempt to tarnish political opponents. He said such actions risk undermining Guyana’s foreign policy credibility and fracturing national unity at a time when the country needs it most.

“When facts are replaced by political narratives, the government stops serving its people and starts controlling them,” he argued, cautioning that the erosion of truth is a hallmark of authoritarianism.

The Senior Counsel concluded that the administration must either present irrefutable evidence or admit there is none. “Silence is not an option; it is an indictment,” he said. “The truth is not negotiable. Guyana demands it.”

TRAGIC HIT-AND-RUN CLAIMS YOUNG MAN’S LIFE ON SUPPLY PUBLIC ROAD
JAGDEO BETS HIS POLITICAL CAREER: ‘NAZAR SHELL MOHAMED WENT TO THE VENEZUELAN EMBASSY’
HGPTV
© HGPTV 2024

