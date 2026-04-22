HYDROMET WARNS OF WIDESPREAD DAYS OF RAIN, POSSIBLE FLOODING ACROSS GUYANA

HGP Nightly News – Guyana is bracing for several days of unstable weather, with the Hydrometeorological Service warning that heavy showers, thunderstorms and possible flooding are expected across the country from April 22 to 25, with Regions Five, Six, Seven, Eight and Nine likely to bear the brunt of the rainfall.

In a special information bulletin issued by the Ministry of Agriculture’s National Weather Watch Centre, authorities said unstable atmospheric conditions are expected to begin affecting the country from the evening of April 21 and continue into the early hours of April 22. Those conditions are then expected to intensify as the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone strengthens and oscillates over Guyana during the rest of the week.

According to the bulletin, these weather systems are being further fuelled by strong upper-level divergence, creating the conditions for increased cloudiness, frequent showers, moderate to heavy rainfall and isolated to scattered thunderstorms. The combination, authorities warned, could create serious problems for low-lying and poorly drained communities, which are especially vulnerable to flooding once rainfall intensifies.

The forecast suggests that conditions will remain unsettled for the rest of the week, with meteorological models showing little sign of a quick break in the weather pattern. While there may be a temporary reduction in rainfall activity over some coastal areas on Thursday, other parts of the country are still expected to see persistent cloud cover, showers and possible thunderstorms.

Rainfall totals are expected to average between 50 millimetres and 75 millimetres, or roughly two to three inches, within a 24-hour period. However, forecasters are warning that some areas could receive more than 100 millimetres, or four inches, in a single day, raising the danger of flash flooding and water accumulation in already vulnerable areas.

Authorities are also warning that thunderstorms are likely during this period, especially in the early morning and late afternoon into evening hours. These storms could bring lightning, thunder and stronger winds, adding another layer of risk as the country heads into what could be a difficult few days of weather.

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