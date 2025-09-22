TRAGEDY AT CONSTRUCTION SITE: CUBAN WORKER CRUSHED UNDER COLLAPSING WALL

GEORGETOWN, September 22, 2025 – Horror struck a construction site at Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara, on Monday morning when a concrete wall under construction collapsed, tragically claiming the life of 28-year-old Dairobis Martinez, a Cuban national residing in Foulis.

Martinez was reportedly crushed under the rubble while working on the site, where a new supermarket is being erected. Authorities confirmed that construction at the location has been immediately halted, and investigations into the accident are ongoing.

Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith, visited the site to assess the situation and ensure that proper safety measures are being followed during the investigation.

This incident underscores growing concerns about workplace safety in Guyana’s construction sector, as officials continue to probe the circumstances that led to the fatal collapse.

