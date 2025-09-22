Monday, September 22, 2025
HomeArticlesTRAGEDY AT CONSTRUCTION SITE: CUBAN WORKER CRUSHED UNDER COLLAPSING WALL
ArticlesCourtCrimeInfrastructureNewsPolitics

TRAGEDY AT CONSTRUCTION SITE: CUBAN WORKER CRUSHED UNDER COLLAPSING WALL

By HGPTV
0
332

GEORGETOWN, September 22, 2025 – Horror struck a construction site at Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara, on Monday morning when a concrete wall under construction collapsed, tragically claiming the life of 28-year-old Dairobis Martinez, a Cuban national residing in Foulis.

Martinez was reportedly crushed under the rubble while working on the site, where a new supermarket is being erected. Authorities confirmed that construction at the location has been immediately halted, and investigations into the accident are ongoing.

Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith, visited the site to assess the situation and ensure that proper safety measures are being followed during the investigation.

This incident underscores growing concerns about workplace safety in Guyana’s construction sector, as officials continue to probe the circumstances that led to the fatal collapse.

Previous article
SHOCK AT GECOM: $5 MILLION REPORTED STOLEN, STAFF DETAINED FOR QUESTIONING
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Businessman’s relative in lockups for “using name”, obtaining credit by false...

THOUSANDS TURN OUT TO CELEBRATE MASHRAMANI 2018