SHOCK AT GECOM: $5 MILLION REPORTED STOLEN, STAFF DETAINED FOR QUESTIONING

GEORGETOWN – September 22, 2025 – Chaos and questions swirl at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) after reports emerged that GY$5 million has allegedly been stolen from the body responsible for overseeing the country’s elections.

HGP Nightly News has learned from a source that several GECOM staff members have been taken into custody for questioning as the police probe the mysterious disappearance of the funds. The investigation is ongoing, but details remain tightly guarded.

In a move that has added to the uncertainty, no official statement has been released by GECOM regarding the alleged theft, leaving the public and political observers anxious about the integrity and security of the commission.

Authorities have confirmed that they are treating the matter with urgency, and further updates are expected as the investigation unfolds.

