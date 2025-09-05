WINSTON JORDAN URGES AUBREY NORTON TO STEP ASIDE AND ALLOW NEW LEADERSHIP TO EMERGE FROM PNC

Georgetown, Guyana – September 5, 2025 – Former Finance Minister Winston Jordan has called on People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) leader Aubrey Norton to step back from frontline politics, arguing that Norton should neither return to the National Assembly nor seek re-election as party leader at next year’s Congress. Instead, Jordan believes Norton should make way for new talent within the party.

Speaking during an interview on KAMS TV, Jordan said the PNCR was brought to its lowest point under Norton’s leadership, as reflected in the September 1 General and Regional elections. While he acknowledged Norton’s work in mobilizing the party and energizing its base at rallies, Jordan argued that the scale of the defeat requires Norton to transition into the role of a party elder who does not overshadow emerging leaders. He suggested that figures such as Vinceroy Jordan or Nima Flue-Bess should take the lead in Parliament and called for half of the APNU’s 12 MPs to be replaced in order to bring in wider participation and new experience.

Jordan urged Norton to accept the outcome of the recounts in Regions Four and Five and to move on, describing the loss as a temporary setback. He also stressed that the party needs to focus on its internal weaknesses rather than cling to recount disputes.

Turning to the party’s finances, Jordan argued that the PNCR must reduce its reliance on small fundraisers like “corn house, bingos, and fish fries” and instead use its real estate at Congress Place to generate income. He proposed forming companies to bid for contracts and opening businesses that could provide sustained revenue and support for members. Without a strong economic base, Jordan warned, the party will struggle to hold on to its supporters when out of government.

Jordan also criticized the coalition’s poor public relations strategy, both in government and opposition, saying it had failed to use social media effectively or deliver clear messaging. He emphasized the need for year-round engagement with supporters, not just during elections, noting that the PPP/C has greater access to resources and visibility. He advised party leaders to meet voters directly in their communities to hear their concerns firsthand, rather than relying on focus groups.

According to Jordan, the PNCR must also reinvent its image to attract younger supporters, pointing out that while some youth were drawn in under Norton’s leadership, this was done too late in the campaign. He called for an expansion of youth arms such as the Youth and Student Movement as part of the party’s restructuring.

Jordan attributed APNU’s poor performance partly to internal conflict, backbiting, and disunity with its coalition partner, the AFC. He said voters punished both parties as a result, noting that unity remains essential for electoral success.

He also criticized former AFC Minister Simona Broomes and ex-APNU parliamentarian Amanza Walton-Desir for splitting the opposition vote. Walton-Desir’s Forward Guyana Movement secured just over 4,200 votes and one parliamentary seat, but Jordan questioned her decision to break away from APNU, dismissing it as more than just a vanity project.

In his assessment, the PNCR’s path forward requires Norton’s exit from the leadership race, a fresh team in Parliament, stronger finances, modernized public outreach, and a commitment to rebuilding unity.

