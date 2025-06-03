Monday, June 2, 2025
Crime

TRAFFIC POLICE TO BE ARMED WITH TASERS TO COMBAT RISING ATTACKS

In a major move to protect traffic ranks and restore order on the nation’s roads, the Guyana Police Force will begin arming traffic officers with taser guns. This new measure comes in response to a growing number of violent attacks against officers who are often unarmed while enforcing traffic laws.

Traffic Chief, Assistant Commissioner Mahendra Singh, made the announcement as part of a broader crackdown on lawlessness and aggression towards law enforcement personnel.

“Too many of our ranks have been assaulted while simply doing their jobs. That ends now,” Singh declared. “Traffic officers will now be issued tasers as a non-lethal but effective way to protect themselves and ensure compliance with the law.”

According to Singh, the Force has noted a troubling trend where some motorists—caught committing traffic offences—resist arrest and attack officers, sometimes in full view of the public and on social media. In response, traffic ranks across the country are now receiving specialized training in the use of tasers and other forms of non-lethal force.

“These tools will not be used indiscriminately,” Singh said. “They are a last resort, but one we are prepared to use when officers are faced with violent resistance. The days of attacking unarmed police officers and walking away without consequences are over.”

He stressed that tasers will be deployed strictly in accordance with the law, and only in situations where an officer is met with aggression while performing lawful duties.

“All citizens are expected to obey lawful instructions from police officers. If someone breaks the law and violently resists enforcement, they will be tased, arrested, and brought before the court,” the Traffic Chief warned.

The initiative marks a shift in how the Guyana Police Force intends to deal with rising hostility toward law enforcement, especially in traffic-related incidents. Officials say it is a necessary step to uphold public safety and give officers the tools they need to enforce the law effectively.

HGPTV
