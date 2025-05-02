Saturday, May 3, 2025
TIMES HAVE CHANGED FOR GUYANA’S LABOR FORCE – SAYS POLITICIANS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
75

Guyana Workers March on Labor Day: Calls Grow for Fair Share, Rights Protection, and Safer Workplaces

By Dacia Richards | HGP Nightly News

As Guyana observed Labor Day on May 1, hundreds of workers donned red, white, and black and marched through the streets in a show of solidarity, demanding better wages, improved workplace safety, and greater inclusion in the country’s economic prosperity. The march, a long-standing tradition, was joined by several political leaders who echoed the concerns of the working class.

Alliance for Change (AFC) Leader Nigel Hughes emphasized that while the country’s economy has grown—largely due to the oil and gas sector—workers are not seeing a fair share of the national bounty.

“The new demand has to be not only wages and salaries,” Hughes said, “but how do you get a fair share of that bounty?”

AFC member Laura George addressed the plight of indigenous workers, particularly those classified under Community Service Officers (CSOs) and temporary employment schemes, arguing that these programs deprive Indigenous Peoples of long-term security.

“What the PPP is doing is robbing Indigenous Peoples of long-term security by offering stipends instead of sustainable jobs,” she said.

Meanwhile, Simona Brooms, leader of the Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity, expressed deep concern over rising workplace fatalities and systemic failures in safeguarding workers’ rights.

“Over the past five years, the rights of workers have been completely trampled upon,” Brooms stated. “There’s no system in place to protect them.”

Labor Day remains a symbol of strength and unity for the Guyanese working class, providing a critical platform to highlight ongoing struggles with wages, workplace conditions, safety, and equity in national development. As the labor movement faces mounting challenges, voices across political lines are calling for real change in policy and enforcement.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
© HGPTV 2024

