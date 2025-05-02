ADRIANA YOUNG IS A VICTIM OF GUYANA’S FAILED STATE – WPA

WPA Labels Adriana Younge’s Death a Symbol of Guyana’s Failing State, Calls for Removal of Top Police Brass

By Dacia Richards | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) has broken its silence on the tragic death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge, declaring the incident a glaring reflection of Guyana’s descent into a failed state.

Speaking at a press conference Thursday morning, WPA co-leader Dr. David Hinds did not mince words, asserting that Adriana’s death is not an isolated tragedy but a symptom of widespread state dysfunction.

“Guyana is a dysfunctional state that is quickly becoming a failed state. Adriana is its latest victim,” Hinds stated.

He said the events following her death — including public outrage, violent protests, and the government’s limited state of emergency — reflect a deeper, systemic breakdown in governance, law enforcement, and social justice.

Hinds placed blame squarely on the Guyana Police Force, describing it as unprofessional and deeply rooted in ethnic, social, and political dysfunction.

“The unprofessionalism of the police force is deeply rooted in the manifest dysfunction of Guyana’s governance system, its human rights regime, and our unwillingness to confront our fractured reality as a nation,” he declared.

Linking Tragedies to a Pattern

The WPA also linked the recent deaths of Ronaldo Peters and Keon Fagundes to what it described as a long trail of state-facilitated murders, accusing the government of turning a blind eye to police misconduct.

“The linkage between police cover-ups and government’s apparent turning of a blind eye could not be concealed any longer,” said Hinds.

Demands for Accountability

The WPA joined the growing chorus of political and civil society voices calling for the immediate removal of Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken, as well as senior officers involved in the handling of Adriana Younge’s case.

The party is also demanding sweeping reforms to professionalize the police force, and restore public trust in national institutions.

