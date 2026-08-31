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TIGER HILL BRIDGE FACES SAFETY CONCERNS AS ROADWAY DETERIORATES

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – Concerns are mounting over the safety of the Tiger Hill roadway and bridge in Region Eight, with deteriorating infrastructure creating potential risks for motorists and other road users.

A visit to the area by APNU Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan, along with Mahdia Municipal Councillors Daniel Fraser and Rapha “Blue” Corbin, revealed sections of the roadway that are steep, narrow and severely eroded.

Duncan warned that motorists could lose control and plunge into the ravine below, particularly during rainfall. He also pointed to deteriorated areas around culverts, where large openings have developed along the roadway.

The condition of the bridge has also raised concerns, with Duncan reporting an uneven deck, deteriorating structural components and timber braces supporting sections of the structure.

Councillor Fraser said work on the roadway reportedly began about five years ago but remains unfinished, while the Municipal Council was not properly informed about the project’s scope.

Duncan is now calling on the Ministry of Public Works to conduct an urgent structural assessment and publish its findings, while carrying out emergency repairs and restricting access to any sections deemed unsafe.

The Tiger Hill route connects Mahdia with Mango Landing and is used by residents, miners, businesses and emergency services.

Duncan has warned that immediate action is needed to address the risks before the deteriorating conditions result in a serious accident.

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