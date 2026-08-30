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GAD I-KING-9 URGES  YOUNG MUSICIANS TO STAY ROOTED AND DISCIPLINED IN THEIR CRAFT 

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Antonio Dey | HGP NIGHTLY NEWS |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Veteran Guyanese reggae and conscious dancehall artiste Gad I-King-9 is calling on the next generation of Guyanese musicians and recording artistes to cultivate discipline, master musical fundamentals, and stay grounded in authentic cultural storytelling rather than chasing fleeting digital trends.

Known for conscious tracks such as “World Ah Cry,” “Stand Firm,” and “Fake Friend,” the West Demerara-rooted recording artiste emphasized that lasting musical success requires vocal training, lyrical substance, and a strong professional work ethic.

Prioritizing Substance Over Trends

Speaking on the challenges facing young local performers entering the Caribbean music industry, Gad I-King-9 highlighted the importance of message-driven music:

  • Lyrical Longevity: Urging aspiring artistes to produce timeless records that uplift communities, address social realities, and outlast short-lived viral fads.
  • Craft Mastery: Encouraging up-and-coming talent to invest in instrumental proficiency, live performance techniques, and studio discipline rather than relying solely on post-production vocal correction.
  • Cultural Authenticity: Reminding young creatives that Caribbean reggae and dancehall carry deep traditions of resilience and social commentary that must be preserved and respected.

“Music is a spiritual mission and a lifelong discipline,” Gad I-King-9 noted. “Young artistes must know that real longevity doesn’t come from overnight hype. You have to rehearse, respect the craft, protect your integrity, and build music that carries a positive message for the youths.”

Mentorship and Navigating the Modern Music Business

Beyond vocal delivery, the conscious chanter urged young musicians to educate themselves on the business dynamics of the digital era:

  • Publishing and Royalties: Artistes must register their musical works, protect publishing rights, and understand streaming distribution platforms to monetize their creative output sustainably.
  • Positive Community Impact: Using creative platforms to steer vulnerable youths away from street violence, peer pressure, and negativity by exemplifying constructive leadership through the arts.

Gad I-King-9 reaffirmed his commitment to mentoring emerging Guyanese talent, stressing that unity among local artistes and consistent artistic standards will elevate Guyana’s presence across the regional and international music landscape.

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