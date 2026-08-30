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Miriam Alexander Set To Represent Guyana At Miss Independence International 2027

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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Miriam Alexander Set to Represent Guyana at Miss Independence International 2027

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Guyanese professional model and beauty queen Miriam Alexander, who recently captured the 2nd Runner-Up position and Miss Congeniality title at the Bank of Nevis Miss Caribbean Culture Queen 2026 Pageant in St. Kitts and Nevis, has been selected to represent Guyana at the Miss Independence International 2027 pageant, scheduled for July 2027 in the United States.

The 23-year-old creative arts practitioner is preparing to use the global platform to market Guyana’s tourism, celebrate the nation’s multi-ethnic heritage, and empower young women to pursue their ambitions.

Cultural Advocacy and Regional Sisterhood

Reflecting on her recent podium finish in St. Kitts and Nevis, Alexander emphasized that international pageantry offers a powerful stage to project Guyana’s identity:

  • Regional Bond: Beyond the competitive atmosphere, the regional showcase created a shared space for cultural exchange among Caribbean delegates, easing pre-stage anxiety through mutual support.
  • Highlighting Indigenous Heritage: A primary focus of her platform remains spotlighting the traditions, artistry, and environmental stewardship of Guyana’s Indigenous peoples.

“When I got there, of course, it became a new sisterhood for me. We learnt about each other’s culture, which calmed down the anxiety I had initially,” Alexander shared. “One thing that I wanted to bring forward was highlighting our Indigenous peoples here in Guyana. I wanted to share that part because I find the little things make us who we are.”

Foundations in Dance, Music, and Fashion

Alexander’s pageantry career is rooted in a disciplined background across academics and the performing arts:

  • Secondary Education: An alumna of The Bishop’s High School (2015–2021), she balanced strong academic performance with competitive sports, drama, and dance productions.
  • Formal Performing Arts Training: Earned a Graduation with Distinction from the National School of Dance in 2022 and achieved a Pass with Distinction in Grade 1 Music Theory from the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM) in 2017.
  • Runway Profile: Since entering the fashion industry in 2020, she has walked major domestic runways including Origins, Bold, and Fashion in Paradise.

National Pageant Pedigree

Alexander has compiled a consistent track record across national beauty and culture competitions:

  • Miss Global Guyana (2022): Winner
  • Miss Mash Queen (2023): Winner
  • Miss Culture Queen Guyana (2024): 1st Runner-Up
  • Miss Cosmo Guyana (2025): 1st Runner-Up

As preparations begin for the July 2027 Miss Independence International pageant in the United States, Alexander is assembling her cultural presentation, national costume concepts, and youth empowerment initiatives to showcase Guyana on the world stage.

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