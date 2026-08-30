HGP REGIONAL NEWS – AUGUST 28, 2026

by Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|
1. Tropical Storm Dolly Brings Rain Threat to the Eastern Caribbean
- System Overview: Tropical Storm Dolly formed over the central tropical Atlantic on Thursday morning, marking the fourth named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.
- Movement and Wind Speed: Dolly is tracking westward at approximately 24 mph (39 km/h) with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 km/h) and higher localized gusts.
- Forecast Trajectory: The system is forecast to approach the Leeward Islands over the weekend while degenerating into a tropical wave within the next 48 hours.
- Rainfall & Flood Hazards: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) warns that heavy squalls and localized downpours could trigger flash flooding across the higher terrain of the Leeward Islands late Saturday into Sunday, spreading into the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Hispaniola through Monday.
- Name Origin: Although Dolly formed two days following the passing of country music legend Dolly Parton, meteorologists note the name was predetermined by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) 2026 Atlantic naming rotation.
2. US Immigration Policy Changes Could Expand Opportunities for Jamaican Farm Workers
- Policy Assessment: Jamaica’s Minister of Labor and Social Security, Pearnel Charles Jr., announced that recent adjustments in United States immigration policies may unlock expanded placements for Jamaican laborers under the bilateral Overseas Employment Program.
- Participation Growth: For the 2026 season, participation in the farm work program recorded a marginal increase over the 15,000 workers deployed during 2025.
- Legal Protections: Minister Charles affirmed that the longstanding legal structure governing the program ensures Jamaican seasonal workers continue to access lawful overseas earnings without regulatory disruption.
- High-Level Bilateral Talks: A Permanent Secretary has been stationed in the United States to lead high-level negotiations and secure newly identified labor opportunities.
“My assessment of the policies so far has not impeded or negatively impacted any lawful arrangements. Our Overseas Employment Programme is a lawful arrangement between Jamaica and the US. We have sent a Permanent Secretary overseas to advance high-level discussions… because we have identified potential opportunities.”
— Pearnel Charles Jr., Minister of Labour and Social Security
3. Catastrophic Himalayan Flash Floods: Hundreds Dead, Overflowing Lake Threatens Nepal-China Border
- Disaster Scope: Emergency rescue teams continue to navigate thick mud, boulder fields, and collapsed infrastructure following a catastrophic glacial flash flood along the Himalayan border between Nepal and Tibet (China).
- Casualties in Nepal: Nepali police and disaster management authorities reported the death toll has climbed past 500 (with over 550 fatalities reported), and 977 individuals remain unaccounted for across devastated districts.
- Casualties on Chinese Side: Chinese state media reported at least 5 confirmed deaths and 558 people missing in Gyirong County, Tibet.
- Foreign Trekkers & Pilgrims: Hundreds of foreign tourists, Himalayan trekkers, and Hindu pilgrims traveling to Mount Kailash are among the missing and rescued. Injured survivors have been airlifted to hospitals in Kathmandu.
- Secondary Threat: Hydrologists and emergency personnel warned that an unstable, newly formed upstream glacial barrier lake is overflowing, posing an imminent risk of secondary flash floods to downstream river settlements.