Sunday, July 20, 2025
“I WAS DRUGGED AND RAPED BY THREE MEN” — VICTIM IN BAR VIDEO BREAKS SILENCE

By HGPTV
0
2604

TIMEHRI, GUYANA — The young woman at the center of a shocking viral video that captured an apparent sexual assault at Raghoo’s Sports Bar has come forward with a harrowing account: she told police she was drugged and raped by three men.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the 20-year-old woman, of Amerindian descent and residing on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, was accompanied to the Timehri Police Station late Friday night by Ms. Laura George, a Technical Advisor with the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.

The woman, whose identity is being withheld to protect her privacy, alleged during an official interview that she was unknowingly drugged and then raped by three men at the now-shuttered Raghoo’s Sports Bar in Soesdyke.

Her statement comes just one day after a disturbing video began circulating on social media showing the young woman being visibly violated while onlookers recorded and laughed, and a DJ appeared to encourage the abuse over a loudspeaker.

The police have since arrested the bartender and several other individuals considered “persons of interest.” Investigators say efforts are ongoing to locate additional suspects and witnesses who appeared in the viral footage.

This latest development intensifies public outrage and calls for justice, particularly from Indigenous communities and women’s rights advocates who view the case as part of a broader pattern of gender-based violence and indifference.

The Ministry of Human Services has already committed to supporting the survivor, while officials continue to urge the public not to share the video, stressing that doing so further violates the victim’s dignity.

The case remains under active investigation.

JERMAINE FIGUEIRA DEFLECTS TO ALI’S SIDE: “I’M ALL IN FOR HIS RE-ELECTION”
OUTRAGE DEEPENS OVER RAGHOO BAR RAPE VIDEO AS APNU, FORWARD GUYANA DEMAND JUSTICE
