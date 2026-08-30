HGP SPORTS PULSE – AUGUST 28, 2026

By: Delwin Neblett | HGP Nightly News |
1. Team One Guyana Ready for GT Challenge De Las Américas at Bushy Park
- Event & Venue: Round 4 of the 2026 GT Challenge De Las Américas heads to the Bushy Park Circuit in St. Philip, Barbados, on August 29–30.
- Lead Entry: Will Redford leads the Guyanese contingent behind the wheel of the Peter Lewis Construction Mercedes-AMG GT3, following his Round 3 victory at the South Dakota Circuit.
- Full Team Roster:
- Val’s Construction Lamborghini: Tommi Gore (Jamaica)
- Mohamed’s Excavating Porsche: Mark Vieira (Guyana)
- BM Soat / Prem’s Electrical KTM X-Bow: Rameez Mohamed (Guyana)
2. GFF Youth Ensemble U-15 League Playoff Results
- Berbice Zone (No. 5 Ground): Paradise FC held off Fruta Conquerors FC in a tight 2–1 contest.
- East Coast Demerara Zone (Plaisance Ground): Buxton Stars FC dominated Kuru-Kururu FC 5–0 with an unanswered offensive showcase.
3. GFF Elite League Season 8 Kicks Off with $12M Prize Package
- Opening Night Fixtures (Saturday, August 29 – GFF National Training Centre, 18:30 hrs):
- Match 1: Den Amstel FC vs. Fruta Conquerors FC
- Match 2: Guyana Defence Force (GDF) FC vs. Monedderlust FC
- Defending Champions: Slingerz FC enter Season 8 aiming to retain their national crown against nine challengers.
- Tournament Stakes: Ten clubs will compete across seven months for Guyana’s premier domestic football championship, featuring an expanded GYD $12 million total prize purse (with GYD $4 million awarded to the champion). Newly promoted Camptown FC return to top-flight competition.
4. 14-Year-Old Prodigy Lomar Seecharran Crosses 1,000 Runs in England
- UK Stint: Guyana National U-16 Captain Lomar Seecharran completed a standout campaign in the United Kingdom representing Ace Cricket Academy and South Hampstead Cricket Club.
- Milestone Numbers: The 14-year-old left-handed wicketkeeper-batter amassed over 1,000 runs in his debut English season, recording four centuries: 114, 131*, 144, and a personal-best 176.
5. CPL 2026: Saim Ayub’s 102 Powers Jamaica Kingsmen Past St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots
MATCH SUMMARY: Warner Park, Basseterre, St. Kitts
Jamaica Kingsmen: 182/7 (20.0 overs)
- Saim Ayub 102 (Player of the Match)
- Wanindu Hasaranga 2/wkts | Naseem Shah 2/wkts | Obed McCoy 2/wkts
St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots: 171/6 (20.0 overs)
- Andre Fletcher 55
- Hunain Shah 2/wkts | Jediah Blades 2/wkts
Result: Jamaica Kingsmen won by 11 runs