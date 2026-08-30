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HGP SPORTS PULSE – AUGUST 28, 2026

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By: Delwin Neblett | HGP Nightly News |

1. Team One Guyana Ready for GT Challenge De Las Américas at Bushy Park

  • Event & Venue: Round 4 of the 2026 GT Challenge De Las Américas heads to the Bushy Park Circuit in St. Philip, Barbados, on August 29–30.
  • Lead Entry: Will Redford leads the Guyanese contingent behind the wheel of the Peter Lewis Construction Mercedes-AMG GT3, following his Round 3 victory at the South Dakota Circuit.
  • Full Team Roster:
    • Val’s Construction Lamborghini: Tommi Gore (Jamaica)
    • Mohamed’s Excavating Porsche: Mark Vieira (Guyana)
    • BM Soat / Prem’s Electrical KTM X-Bow: Rameez Mohamed (Guyana)

2. GFF Youth Ensemble U-15 League Playoff Results

  • Berbice Zone (No. 5 Ground): Paradise FC held off Fruta Conquerors FC in a tight 2–1 contest.
  • East Coast Demerara Zone (Plaisance Ground): Buxton Stars FC dominated Kuru-Kururu FC 5–0 with an unanswered offensive showcase.

3. GFF Elite League Season 8 Kicks Off with $12M Prize Package

  • Opening Night Fixtures (Saturday, August 29 – GFF National Training Centre, 18:30 hrs):
    1. Match 1: Den Amstel FC vs. Fruta Conquerors FC
    2. Match 2: Guyana Defence Force (GDF) FC vs. Monedderlust FC
  • Defending Champions: Slingerz FC enter Season 8 aiming to retain their national crown against nine challengers.
  • Tournament Stakes: Ten clubs will compete across seven months for Guyana’s premier domestic football championship, featuring an expanded GYD $12 million total prize purse (with GYD $4 million awarded to the champion). Newly promoted Camptown FC return to top-flight competition.

4. 14-Year-Old Prodigy Lomar Seecharran Crosses 1,000 Runs in England

  • UK Stint: Guyana National U-16 Captain Lomar Seecharran completed a standout campaign in the United Kingdom representing Ace Cricket Academy and South Hampstead Cricket Club.
  • Milestone Numbers: The 14-year-old left-handed wicketkeeper-batter amassed over 1,000 runs in his debut English season, recording four centuries: 114, 131*, 144, and a personal-best 176.

5. CPL 2026: Saim Ayub’s 102 Powers Jamaica Kingsmen Past St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots

MATCH SUMMARY: Warner Park, Basseterre, St. Kitts

Jamaica Kingsmen: 182/7 (20.0 overs)

  • Saim Ayub 102 (Player of the Match)
  • Wanindu Hasaranga 2/wkts | Naseem Shah 2/wkts | Obed McCoy 2/wkts

St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots: 171/6 (20.0 overs)

  • Andre Fletcher 55
  • Hunain Shah 2/wkts | Jediah Blades 2/wkts

Result: Jamaica Kingsmen won by 11 runs

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