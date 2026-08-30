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Police Establish Timeline In Death Of 23-Year-Old Cuban Worker

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Travis Chase | Nightly News |

HOUSTON, EAST BANK DEMERARA — The Guyana Police Force has established a formal timeline in the tragic industrial death of 23-year-old Cuban national Alex Jesus Gonzales Beria, confirming that the shipping container beneath which his body was found had been placed more than 16 hours before the discovery was made.

Gonzales Beria, a construction laborer employed by a contractor operating at Muneshwers’ storage compound at Houston, East Bank Demerara, was discovered pinned beneath heavy cargo on Thursday morning.

Incident Window and Operator Account

According to official investigative findings released by the police, the fatal incident occurred during stacking operations on Wednesday afternoon:

  • Suspected Timeline: Investigators established that the incident took place between 2:36 PM and 4:00 PM on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, as containers were being repositioned across the western quadrant of the terminal.
  • Heavy Machinery Operations: A 43-year-old Filipino machine operator told detectives that he utilized an empty-container handler to stack two 40-foot shipping containers on the western side of the yard during that specific timeframe.
  • Operator Statement: The operator told investigators he did not see anyone in the immediate drop zone while the containers were being placed.

Gruesome Morning Discovery and Emergency Response

The young laborer remained undiscovered overnight until fellow terminal workers raised an alarm the following morning:

  • Discovery at 8:30 AM: At approximately 8:30 AM on Thursday, staff noticed the body beneath the container stack.
  • Scene Processing: Once the containers were lifted, Gonzales Beria was found motionless in a pool of blood with extensive crush injuries. A yellow safety helmet and a pair of long work boots were recovered adjacent to the body.
  • Official Notification & Medical Pronouncement: The incident was formally reported to the police at 8:40 AM. Emergency Medical Technicians arrived on scene, where a physician attached to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) officially pronounced him dead.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters processed the compound, impounded relevant logs, and questioned multiple terminal workers and safety personnel. The deceased’s body was transferred to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

While the timeline has been clarified, detectives and occupational safety officers are continuing inquiries to establish how Gonzales Beria entered the drop zone and whether safety protocols were breached.

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