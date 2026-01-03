THREE MEN CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH BODY FOUND IN BARREL, TWO OTHERS BEING SOUGHT BY POLICE

By Travis Chase | HGPT Nightly News |

Police have identified the body found stuffed inside a barrel at the Le Repentir Cemetery and have since charged three men with murder, as investigations into the gruesome discovery continue.

The victim’s identity was confirmed following forensic examinations, allowing detectives to advance the probe and lay charges against the suspects. The three accused men were formally charged and are expected to make court appearances in connection with the killing.

Investigators say the discovery of the barrel at the Georgetown cemetery sparked an intensive investigation, involving multiple police divisions and forensic teams. The circumstances surrounding the victim’s death and the motive behind the killing have not yet been fully disclosed, as inquiries remain ongoing.

Police have also indicated that two additional suspects are being actively sought in relation to the murder. Law enforcement officials are seeking public information to help locate these individuals and urge anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts to contact the nearest police station.

Authorities have assured that every effort is being made to bring all those involved to justice, as the case has raised serious public concern due to the manner in which the body was disposed of.

Further updates are expected as the matter progresses through the courts and investigations continue.

