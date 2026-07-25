Edghill Ruled Out Causes Before Evidence Was Clear — Andrews

By Javone Vickerie | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Public Works Minister Juan Edghill’s early declarations ruling out overloading and mechanical failure as causes of the M.V. Barima disaster amounted to “self-exculpation” before facts were established, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Member of Parliament Saiku Andrews has charged.

Speaking during his party’s weekly press conference, Andrews argued that the minister presented firm conclusions while search-and-rescue operations were still in their infancy and when authorities lacked both an accurate passenger manifest and a full cargo inventory.

Premature Conclusions vs. Technical Reality

Andrews stressed that while initial survivor accounts provide context, they should never replace rigorous technical evaluations by specialized maritime experts:

Dismissal of Technical Factors: Minister Edghill attempted to absolve the government before investigators could inspect the sunken hull, audit maintenance logs, or review cargo weight distribution and stability calculations.

Minister Edghill attempted to absolve the government before investigators could inspect the sunken hull, audit maintenance logs, or review cargo weight distribution and stability calculations. Contradictory Official Stances: Andrews noted that subsequent attempts by Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) Director General Stephen Thomas to explain complex load line dynamics proved that vessel stability was far more intricate than Edghill’s initial sweeping claims implied.

Andrews noted that subsequent attempts by Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) Director General Stephen Thomas to explain complex load line dynamics proved that vessel stability was far more intricate than Edghill’s initial sweeping claims implied. Erosion of Public Trust: The parliamentarian added that dismissing valid questions from the opposition and public during a national crisis only heightens suspicion that the executive branch is attempting to conceal administrative failures.

[ APNU ASSESSMENT OF MINISTERIAL STATEMENTS ] │ ┌─────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────┐ ▼ ▼ [ Premature Declarations ] [ Technical Realities ] - Minister ruled out overloading & mechanical fault - Incomplete passenger manifest & cargo logs - Made before wreck inspection or dive audits - MARAD load line complexities acknowledged later - Labeled by APNU as "self-exculpation" - Requires independent naval architecture review

“In the midst of this tragedy, declaring definitive conclusions before technical experts examine the vessel is self-exculpation,” Saiku Andrews stated during the press briefing. “Clearly there was something wrong. You cannot make definitive statements when you do not even have an accurate passenger list or cargo weight.”

Opposition Resolves Internal Communication Breakdown

In addition to criticizing the government’s response, PNCR General Secretary Sherwin Benjamin disclosed during the briefing that the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) and We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) have resolved a recent communication breakdown. Both parties have now established a streamlined framework to coordinate joint opposition press briefings, parliamentary actions, and disaster response oversight moving forward.