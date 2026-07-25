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Police Probe Alone Cannot Unravel MV Barima Disaster — Dr. Todd

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Javone Vickerie | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Member of Parliament and prominent attorney Dr. Dexter Todd has warned that while police investigations into the M.V. Barima capsizing must continue, the vessel’s captain and wharf loading superintendent must not become “scapegoats” for broader administrative and regulatory failures.

Speaking at a joint opposition press conference on Saturday, Dr. Todd made clear that the opposition supports the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in exercising its legal mandate to investigate potential criminal conduct. However, he cautioned that a standard police inquiry lacks the specialized technical capacity required to fully unravel a complex maritime catastrophe.

Technical Limitations of Law Enforcement

Dr. Todd emphasized that assigning criminal liability—such as manslaughter charges—without a complete, independent technical assessment risks shielding higher-level decision-makers and systemic flaws within state agencies:

  • Need for Specialized Maritime Experts: Unraveling the root causes of the capsizing requires input from naval architects, maritime engineers, environmental specialists, and accident-reconstruction experts—capabilities that fall outside conventional police training.
  • Avoidance of Scapegoating: Lower-level staff, such as the ferry’s captain and Transport and Harbours Department (TH&D) loading superintendent Mr. Grandison, should not be blamed prematurely while the actions of senior ministry officials, regulators at MARAD, and administrative decision-makers remain unexamined.
  • Broad Investigative Scope: Any decision to lay criminal charges must be delayed until a full, multi-faceted investigation yields a clear understanding of the entire chain of events leading to the disaster.
                  [ DUAL INVESTIGATIVE TRACKS REQUIRED ]
                                     │
       ┌─────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────┐
       ▼                                                           ▼
 [ Police Criminal Investigation ]                         [ Specialized Maritime COI ]
 - Focuses on individual liability & conduct                - Technical analysis by naval architects
 - Examines passenger manifests & cargo logs               - Audits systemic regulatory failures
 - Limited to police evidentiary standards                 - Evaluates ministerial & MARAD oversight

“These persons should not become scapegoats for a system that was failing for a long time,” Dr. Todd stated during the briefing. “I do not believe that the police force, by itself, possesses the technical capability to deal with issues of naval architecture, marine engineering, and structural stability. The investigation must be a lot more expansive, and any decision on charges should be informed by a comprehensive, independent inquiry.”

Status of Detained Crew and Officials

The ferry’s captain and TH&D loading superintendent remain in police custody under extended detention orders as ranks compile witness statements and cross-reference passenger manifests. No formal criminal charges have been filed to date.

Dr. Todd concluded by reiterating that only a fully constituted, independent Commission of Inquiry (COI) equipped with international maritime expertise can provide the nation and grieving families with complete transparency and justice.

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