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Indigenous Leaders Honor Victims Of M.V Barima Tragedy At National Toshao’s Council Conference

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The 2026 National Toshaos Council Conference (NTCC) concluded on Friday on a somber note at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, as Indigenous leaders from across the country paused deliberations to offer prayers and pay tribute to the victims of the M.V. Barima ferry disaster.

The week-long gathering—which was initially delayed following the capsizing of the 87-year-old state-operated vessel off the Essequibo Coast—saw village leaders, government ministers, and parliamentary representatives uniting in grief and solidarity for the affected hinterland communities.

Call for Comprehensive Investigation and Long-Term Support

During Friday’s morning session, emotional prayers were offered by village leaders seeking spiritual strength and comfort for grieving families.

                  [ NTC CONFERENCE DISASTER RESOLUTIONS ]
                                     │
       ┌─────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────┐
       ▼                                                           ▼
 [ State & Independent Accountability ]                     [ Community Relief & Care ]
 - Demands for full technical COI                            - Long-term economic assistance
 - Investigation into load and safety rules                  - Support for orphans and single mothers
 - State liability for maritime oversight                    - Educational aid for affected children

Delivering her inaugural address to the conference, Minister of Amerindian Affairs Sarah Browne-Shadeek expressed deep condolences to affected families while voicing hope that ongoing multi-agency investigations will provide full clarity.

“I can understand what the parents are saying and how they are feeling,” Minister Browne-Shadeek stated, visibly moved. “I pray that we find the strength in these most trying times as we await the outcome of the investigations to determine what went wrong.”

Opposition Demands State Liability; Toshaos Urge Sustained Assistance

Speaking at the conference, Leader of the Opposition Azruddin Mohamed urged Indigenous leaders to stand firm in demanding transparency from the government.

“Do not allow anyone to silence your voices,” Mohamed urged the assembly. “Too many of your Amerindian brothers and sisters have lost their lives for their questions to go unanswered. The state must be held accountable for what transpired.”

Several village leaders shared personal grief and highlighted the practical support required for victims’ families:

  • Shavanie Solomon (Toshao, Unity Square, Mabaruma): Shared that she lost 12 family members in the disaster. Solomon noted that despite her overwhelming grief, attending the conference was essential to advocate for her community’s urgent needs.
  • Romario Hastings (Kapohn, Kako Village, Region 7): Called on the government to institute a permanent long-term relief plan. “Whether it is economical, education-wise for children who may be orphans, single mothers, or those who lost a primary breadwinner… they must have a long-term plan in the aftermath of this tragedy.”
  • Timothy Lewis (Toshao, Kurutuku Village, Region 7): Noted that while the tragedy cast a heavy shadow over this year’s proceedings, leaders remained focused on representing their villages on critical development priorities.

As the 2026 conference officially closed, the National Toshaos Council issued a formal statement calling for a thorough, independent review of maritime safety protocols and sustained social support for all survivors and bereaved families across Regions One, Two, Seven, and Eight.

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