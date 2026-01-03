GOV’T MUST PUT CITIZENS FIRST IN WAKE OF SOCIO-ECONOMIC CHALLENGES – NORTON’S NEW YEAR MESSAGE TO PPP/C ADMINISTRATION

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R), Aubrey Norton, has challenged the Ali-led government to place citizens at the centre of national development, arguing that many Guyanese continue to face severe socio-economic hardships despite the country’s status as an oil-producing nation.

In his New Year’s Day message, Norton said the benefits of Guyana’s growing oil wealth have not been equitably shared, and called for stronger political will to ensure ordinary citizens see meaningful improvements in their quality of life.

He stressed that national prosperity must translate into tangible benefits for all Guyanese, noting that wealth generated from natural resources should uplift working families rather than deepen inequality. Norton urged the government to adopt a more people-centred approach in its policies and decision-making.

The PNC/R leader also signalled that the parliamentary opposition intends to intensify its role in 2026 by holding the government accountable for what he described as corruption, mismanagement, wastage, and incompetence. According to Norton, sustained oversight is necessary to ensure that national resources are directed toward the development and empowerment of citizens.

Additionally, Norton underscored the importance of strong representation for public- and private-sector workers, warning that there have been systematic efforts to weaken organisations established to protect workers’ rights. He argued that robust trade unions are essential to safeguarding fair wages, decent working conditions, and collective bargaining power.

Advocating for improved treatment of workers across all sectors, Norton said Guyanese deserve better living standards and greater opportunities for economic and social advancement as the country moves forward.

