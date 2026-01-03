Sunday, January 4, 2026
PRESIDENT ALI PLEDGES INCLUSIVE GROWTH, IMPROVED SERVICES IN 2026 NEW YEAR'S ADDRESS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News|

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has pledged continued inclusive economic growth, improved public services, and stronger national unity in 2026, as he outlined his government’s priorities during his New Year’s Address to the Nation on January 1.

Addressing Guyanese at home and in the diaspora, President Ali reflected on the country’s progress over the past year, stating that Guyana has moved beyond potential and is now experiencing measurable, real-world transformation.

According to the Head of State, recent economic growth has translated into tangible improvements in citizens’ daily lives. These include the construction of new schools, expanded healthcare facilities, improved access to potable water, increased household incomes, and safer communities nationwide. He emphasized that these developments represent lived experiences rather than abstract statistics.

President Ali also highlighted the significance of the 2025 General and Regional Elections, describing them as a reaffirmation of Guyana’s democratic strength. He said the outcome delivered a clear mandate to continue inclusive growth, shared prosperity, and national transformation.

Looking ahead, the President said 2026 will focus on ensuring that national prosperity directly benefits citizens. Key initiatives planned for the year include the rollout of a national digital backbone to enhance government service delivery, the introduction of a modern electronic national identification system, accelerated housing development, and increased disposable income through higher wages, direct financial support, and reduced taxation.

Youth development, he noted, will remain central to the government’s agenda. President Ali stressed that young people must be placed at the heart of national life, with their energy, creativity, and ambition nurtured as critical assets for Guyana’s future.

On matters of national security and sovereignty, the President reassured citizens that Guyana will remain vigilant and prepared to defend its territorial integrity, while continuing to pursue peace through diplomacy and adherence to international law.

President Ali concluded his address by calling for unity, discipline, and shared purpose, urging Guyanese to enter 2026 with confidence and faith as the nation continues on its path toward sustainable prosperity.

