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HGP Regional News – July 24, 2026

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By| Jocelle Archibald | HGP Nightly News|

IDB Invest and ANSA McAL Announce Historic $500M Partnership to Support Caribbean Growth

WASHINGTON, D.C. / PORT OF SPAIN — IDB Invest, the private-sector arm of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Group, has partnered with Trinidad-based conglomerate ANSA McAL Group to support investments across key productive sectors in the Caribbean.

IDB Invest approved a financing package of up to US$500 million, beginning with an initial commitment of US$200 million. This represents IDB Invest’s largest-ever financial allocation in the Caribbean region.

  • Target Sectors: Manufacturing, logistics, recycling, distribution, and supply chain infrastructure.
  • Leadership Perspective: ANSA McAL Group Chief Executive Officer Anthony Sabga III emphasized that the historic agreement signals strong international confidence in Caribbean enterprise and regional economic expansion.

U.S. Targets Cuba’s Medical Missions, Energy Companies, and GAESA with New Sanctions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of State announced a new round of sanctions targeting nine companies and two individuals linked to the Cuban government.

The designations aim to restrict the regime’s access to illicit foreign capital. Key targets include:

  • GAESA & Restructuring Intermediaries: The military-run conglomerate Grupo de Administración Empresarial S.A. (GAESA) and associated corporate entities (including Terminal de Contenedores de Mariel S.A.).
  • Medical Missions Infrastructure: State-owned health services exporter Comercializadora de Servicios Médicos Cubanos S.A. (CSMC), the Central Unit of Medical Cooperation (UCCM), and Cuban Health Minister José Angel Portal Miranda.
  • Energy Sector: Oil research and import entities, including Centro de Investigaciones del Petróleo S.A. (CEINPET), Empresa de Energía S.A. (ENERSA), and EINARBO S.A.

U.S. Hits Dozens of Trading Partners with New Wave of Tariffs Over Labor Concerns

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States has enacted new import duties ranging between 10% and 12.5% on 60 trading partners, accusing those nations of failing to take sufficient action against forced labor in global supply chains.

The tariffs took effect on Friday following the expiration of a temporary 10% blanket import tax introduced earlier in the year. The duties impact key trading partners—including the United Kingdom, Canada, the European Union, Japan, China, and India—marking a further escalation in global trade friction under the U.S. administration.

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