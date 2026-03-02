THEY “BORE UP EACH OTHER”: FAMILY RECOUNTS HORROR AS TWO MEN DIE IN MUTUAL STABBING

HGP Nightly News – A routine visit to see a child turned into a scene of unimaginable violence Saturday morning, leaving two young men dead after allegedly stabbing each other during a confrontation at a home in Bare Root, East Coast Demerara.

Dead are Joshua Joseph, 22, called ‘Raccoon’ of Melanie Damishana, and Jonathon Hassan, known as ‘Nico,’ a father of one from Coldingen. The deadly encounter unfolded around 8:30 a.m. at the home of the mother of Hassan’s one-year-old child. According to relatives, Hassan arrived to see his child and was met at the doorway by Joseph, who was reportedly inside the house.

Hassan’s sister, Jessica Hassan, struggling to contain her grief, recounted what she had been told. “She tell me she had somebody inside the house. The man said he don’t appreciate Nico coming there,” Jessica said, her voice breaking. “I don’t know what happen after that, but they start bore up each other.”

Family members said Hassan had regularly visited the home to see his child and never anticipated such a violent outcome. “Seeing him lying there… I can’t believe it. He does normally go there to see he child. I never expect something like this,” his sister cried.

After the stabbing, Hassan somehow mounted his motorcycle and attempted to flee the scene, bleeding profusely from what witnesses described as a severe wound to the left side of his chest. He made it only a short distance to a nearby shop before his strength gave out.

A witness recounted the terrifying moments as they unfolded. “I was standing here talking with the shop owner when I see the man ride up and stop. When I look, I see blood all over he skin,” the man said. “He try to come off the bike but he couldn’t. We help he off and he sit down on the bench.”

Hassan was disoriented but managed to utter that someone had stabbed him at his child’s mother’s home. “I keep asking he what happen to he and he keep tossing, tossing and he said somebody bore he by he child mother,” the witness said.

The shop owner rushed to get his car to transport Hassan to the hospital. But before they could leave, the young father began trembling violently. “By the time the car come out, he start shake up and then he just stop breathing,” the witness said solemnly.

The full circumstances surrounding the confrontation that led two men to fatally stab each other remain under investigation.

